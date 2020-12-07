.

Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

Interior Health (IH) recorded 203 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths over the weekend, officials announced on Monday, Dec. 7.

This brings the total number of cases since testing began to 2,265 and the death toll to six across the region.

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital.

“It’s never easy to lose a member of our community and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” said IH’s president and CEO Susan Brown. “Limiting the spread of COVID-19 is our best way of protecting those who are vulnerable. Let’s all continue to do our part as we continue fighting this challenging pandemic together.”

A total of 636 cases in the region remain active and 14 people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The outbreak at Mountainview Village in Kelowna has grown to five cases. One resident has died as a result of that COVID-19 outbreak.

Outbreaks at McKinney Place in Oliver and Village by the Station in Penticton remain at eight and two cases respectively.

Across the province, health officials reported 2,020 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths over the weekend.

By day, there were 647 cases reported Saturday, 726 cases Sunday and 647 cases Monday, with 10 epi-linked cases. The weekend’s deaths bring the total COVID-19 death toll in B.C. to 527.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also extended COVID-19 restrictions on events and gatherings through the new year.

READ MORE: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
You want me to eat what? A look at some of B.C.’s most exotic seafoods
Next story
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Just Posted

Best Health Magazine named Turning Points Collaborative Society manager of education and community programs Alison Houewling as one of Canada’s Health Heroes in its Dec. 3, 2020, article ‘Meet Best Health’s 2020 Women of the Year.’ for her work with the Cammy LaFleur clinic. (Best Health Magazine)
National magazine dubs Vernonite a health hero

Best Health Magazine spotlights work of Alison Houewling, Cammy LaFleur clinic

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

Residents should run their taps until cold before using their water. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Westside water quality advisory removed

Leak repair at Westshore Estates affected some properties, again

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP shared their gratitude to whoever decorated a tree at the local detachment Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (RCMP)
Vernonite decks the halls at RCMP station

Vernon Mounties say thanks to whoever decorated tree at detachment

Former Vernon resident and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ken Arkell was named the B.C. Lions latest winner of the CFL club’s Heart of a Lion award. Arkell played two seasons as a lineman with the Lions in 1956 and 1957. He was given the honour on Sunday, Dec. 6, Arkell’s 90th birthday. (B.C. Lions photo)
B.C. Lions honour former Vernon Justice

Ken Arkell was named the CFL club’s latest Heart of a Lion winner on his 90th birthday

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Lakeside Manor working with Interior Health, confirmed cases in quarantine

Employees at Government Street Liqour in Penticton called RCMP Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a man refused to a wear a mask before smashing a bottle on the ground. (Google maps photo)
Penticton man refuses to mask up, smashes bottle at local liquor store

The man has been issued an abusive behaviour ticket by the RCMP

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

Most Read