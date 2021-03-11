(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

An additional 26 cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the Interior Health region Thursday, March 11.

Today’s new cases bring the total in the region up to 7,738 since the pandemic began, of which 368 are active.

Thursday’s case count was down from Wednesday’s 42 additional cases.

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care.

Throughout the region, 7,262 people have recovered from the virus, for a recovery rate of 93.8 per cent.

Across the province, a total of 366,791 vaccines have been administered.

Two outbreaks were declared over Thursday. The outbreak at Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops ended wit h13 cases: five residents and eight staff. The Westsyde Care Residence, also in Kamloops, ended with 30 cases (17 residents and 13 staff) and two deaths.

READ MORE: Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots

Interior Health provided the following update on active outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 13 cases: 11 residents and two staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ MORE: B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian doctors more tired, anxious due to COVID-19: survey
Next story
Cooper caps off North Okanagan dog licensing challenge

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
North Okanagan RCMP adding online crime reporting tool

The tool, which launches March 17, is designed to help cut down on increasing police case loads

Roadways in Vernon will be affected by two simultaneous sanitary projects starting March 15, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Sanitary projects to affect two Vernon roadways

Work will be underway along 32nd Avenue and 19th Street in two projects to begin March 15

Lumby's favourite border collie, Cooper, helped the Regional District of North Okanagan announce its final milestone in the Join the Pack dog licencing initiative Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (RDNO photo)
Cooper caps off North Okanagan dog licensing challenge

The North Okanagan regional district saw more than 1,000 people register their dogs in a month

Team B.C.’s Rick Sawatsky (Vernon/Kelowna, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon) scored an impressive 7-4 win over Manitoba Thursday morning, March 11, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (File photo)
B.C. hands Manitoba second-straight Brier loss

Team Laycock rolls to 7-4 win over Jason Gunnlaugson Thursday, March 11

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

(Contributed)
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton homeless shelter to stay open with or without council support says Minister

Province will keep the shelter operational until new housing is available at Skaha, says Eby

This ring? It’s not gold. Photo courtesy of RCMP
They’re baaaaack! Gold scammers start their season in Princeton

Man bought ring for $20 and still lost money

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

School District #83 staff are looking at options for before and after school child care at district schools. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district exploring options for child care

Pilot project for before and after school care received unanimous support of parents, educators

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Most Read