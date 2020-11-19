Interior Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases overnight

There are now a total of 1,172 cases in the region

There are 28 additional cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health (IH) region, the health authority reported on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 19.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,172. There are 223 active cases, with those individuals now in isolation. Two people are currently in the hospital, with one in intensive care.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the region remains at three.

B.C. recorded 538 new infections of the virus and an additional death. The number came out as the province announced more restrictions, as well as a mask mandate throughout the province.

Masks are now required in public indoor and retail spaces, which include grocery stores, malls, and local businesses.

Restrictions on indoor gatherings have also been extended to include every health region in the province. Previously, the order was limited to the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

This means no gatherings are allowed with people outside of your household or core bubble. The provincial government has also put a travel advisory in place for all of B.C.

“It’s become apparent that this surge is happening across the province,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“We all need to focus our efforts on stopping the spread and bending the curve back down.”

