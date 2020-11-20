(Black Press file)

(Black Press file)

Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

Interior Health is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, the region’s total cases amount to 1,203.

Of these, 235 are considered active, and on isolation.

According to the health authority, none of the new cases have come as a result of current outbreaks at long-term care facilities. IH reports there have been no change in case numbers at these facilities.

In the region, one person is in hospital, and one person is in the intensive care unit.

The numbers of deaths in the Interior Health region is unchanged, and remains at three.

In B.C., the province has recorded 516 new cases.

READ MORE: B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

READ MORE: RCMP seize 800 cannabis plants, equal to one joint for ‘every person living in Kelowna’

READ MORE: Artifact, estimated more than 170 years old, found on Kelowna beach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong council to consider spending options for COVID relief funds
Next story
Masks now required in City of Vernon buildings

Just Posted

Curbside pickup designated parking spots might be coming to downtown Vernon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Vernon curbing COVID-19 impacts with pickup parking downtown

Curbside pickup loading zones could be coming to 30th Avenue

Masks are now mandatory in all City of Vernon facilities. (Black Press File Photo)
Masks now required in City of Vernon buildings

Effective immediately, a non-medical mask is required to visit any city-operated facility

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

The City of Armstrong will receive $1.6 million in provincial and federal support from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant. (Google Maps)
Armstrong council to consider spending options for COVID relief funds

The city will receive $1.6 million from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant

In light of new provincewide health orders issued Nov. 19, SilverStar Mountain Resort is going ahead with its opening dates as planned but asks all guests to follow provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
SilverStar readies for passholders on opening weekend

Local mountain resort asks guests to adhere to provincial health officer

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Pitch Black Tattoo opened up on July 1, 2020

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

KLO Middle School is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School

The individual is self-isolating at home, according to Interior Health

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Control is planned Nov. 21

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Maple Leaf Foods owed no duty of care to Mr. Sub Franchisees

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Biocover test site at Campbell Mountain Landfill. Photo courtesy of Sperling Hansen.
Dyer: Campbell Mountain Landfill project stops powerful greenhouse gas

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

File photo
Man charged in off-road police chase goes into medical distress in Penticton court

Ryan Patrick Regan is facing charges in connection to an off-road pursuit in March

Most Read