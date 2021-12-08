Interior Health reports COVID-19 exposures at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap Schools

Interior Health reported potential COVID-19 exposures at Len Wood Middle School from Nov. 23-26 and on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. (File photo)

There have been potential COVID-19 exposures at five North Okanagan-Shuswap schools recently.

On Dec. 7, School District 83 communications staff announced Interior Health had provided notification of exposures at Pleasant Valley Secondary, Len Wood Middle, Silver Creek Elementary, North Shuswap Elementary and Ranchero Elementary schools.

The dates are as follows:

Pleasant Valley Secondary School: Nov. 25, 26, 29, 30 and Dec. 1;

Len Wood Middle School: Nov. 23-26, 29, 30 and Dec. 1;

Silver Creek Elementary School: Nov. 16-18 and 24-26;

North Shuswap Elementary School: Nov. 24-26;

Ranchero Elementary School: Nov. 24-26.

Interior Health notifies those who are confirmed to have come in close contact with a COVID-positive person and provides instruction on what is required to ensure community safety.

