Interior Health reported potential COVID-19 exposures at Len Wood Middle School from Nov. 23-26 and on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. (File photo)

Interior Health reported potential COVID-19 exposures at Len Wood Middle School from Nov. 23-26 and on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. (File photo)

Interior Health reports COVID-19 exposures at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap Schools

Exposures occurred between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1

There have been potential COVID-19 exposures at five North Okanagan-Shuswap schools recently.

On Dec. 7, School District 83 communications staff announced Interior Health had provided notification of exposures at Pleasant Valley Secondary, Len Wood Middle, Silver Creek Elementary, North Shuswap Elementary and Ranchero Elementary schools.

The dates are as follows:

  • Pleasant Valley Secondary School: Nov. 25, 26, 29, 30 and Dec. 1;
  • Len Wood Middle School: Nov. 23-26, 29, 30 and Dec. 1;
  • Silver Creek Elementary School: Nov. 16-18 and 24-26;
  • North Shuswap Elementary School: Nov. 24-26;
  • Ranchero Elementary School: Nov. 24-26.

Interior Health notifies those who are confirmed to have come in close contact with a COVID-positive person and provides instruction on what is required to ensure community safety.

Read more: A look at the Shuswap’s globally unique organic coho salmon and cannabis farm

Read more:News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19North Okanagan Regional DistrictShuswap

Previous story
Arrest made after shoplifter in purple wig stabs security guard in B.C. Walmart

Just Posted

If the draw was made today for the Archway Society for Domestic Peace’s Merry Money 50/50 Raffle fundraiser, the winner would pocket $1,935. However, as society fundraising team members Cheryl Kaminsky (from left), Sarah Moorhouse and Jessica Nobrega will tell you, tickets are availble until Dec. 20, and the draw will be made the same day. (Archway photo)
Vernon domestic peace group looks to make Christmas merry

RCMP
Vernon van stolen while warming up

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched Rally the Valley, an initiative encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season. (GVC photo)
Vernon chamber launches shop-local contest

Okanagan College hosted a candlelight vigil in honour of the National Day of Action on Violence Against Women Monday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon students remember victims of violence