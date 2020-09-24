Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Across the region, 34 cases are active

Interior Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 24, bringing the region’s total case-count since the start of the pandemic to 520.

Of those cases, 34 are active and on isolation and nobody is in the hospital.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

Across the province, health authorities reported 142 new cases and two additional deaths on Thursday.

Twelve of the new cases are epi-linked and the deaths took place in Fraser Health, bringing the total death toll to 229. There have now been a total of 8,543 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began.

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 61 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU. There are 3,417 people under active health monitoring.

-With files from Katya Slepian

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

Coronavirus

Most Read