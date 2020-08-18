This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for COVID-19. (CDC via AP, File)

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Interior Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 407 since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 of which are currently active and on isolation.

No one in the region is currently hospitalized as a result of the contagious respiratory virus.

Within the health authority, there are 165 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 — an increase of one since Monday. Five are active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at six positive cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

Across the province, health authorities reported 83 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of test-positive cases to 4,677, with 775 of those currently considered active.

Six people are hospitalized with COVID-19, three of whom are in ICU. There have been no new deaths so the death toll from the virus remains at 198.

-With files from Katya Slepian

READ MORE: B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Cultural centre land sale negotiations in the works
Next story
BC Wildfire responds to 10 hectare blaze outside Okanagan Falls

Just Posted

Vernon Cultural centre land sale negotiations in the works

City councillor proposes remaining half of lot be used for new park

Vernon petty thefts dip in COVID-19 quarantine

RCMP release second quarter statistics that show drop in thefts from vehicles, thefts under $5K

UBCO unveils two-storey mural in downtown Kelowna

The mural was painted over five weeks by UBCO visual arts students

Vernon soon to be home for more affordable housing

Ground officially broken on 12-unit project in 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road

UPDATE: Fire between Salmon Arm-Sicamous suspected human caused

Blaze near Craigellachie now 15 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Crazy Creek Fire in Shuswap still burning out of control

Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

BC Wildfire responds to 10 hectare blaze outside Okanagan Falls

The blaze is being reported above Heritage Hills near Eastside Road

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

Most Read