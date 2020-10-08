Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Interior Health reported zero new COVID-19 cases overnight on Thursday, Oct. 8.

That leaves the total number of cases in the region at 557 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital.

Seven cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, declared on Sept. 25.

Provincewide, the total case-count throughout the pandemic topped 10,000 on Thursday, with 110 new cases and one additional death reported.

The latest cases bring the total active in B.C. to 1,394, with 76 people in hospital, 17 if them in intensive care. There has been one more death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 245 across B.C.

The majority of new cases continue to be found in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, five are in the Northern Health region and one on Vancouver Island.

