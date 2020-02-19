Interior Health seeking $20 million for new MRI equipment at Kelowna General Hospital

The funding would go towards new MRI system and machine

Interior Health is looking to secure up to $20 million from the BC government to help purchase new equipment for Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

According to a letter from Interior Health to the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District, some of the funding would go towards purchasing a new MRI system for KGH’s medical imaging department.

While Interior Health said the investments are needed for KGH down the road, they aren’t listed as capital funding projects for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Interior Health is also seeking $500,000 in funding for a new septic system at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna and over $100,000 for a new cath lab at KGH. A cath lab is an examination room in a hospital with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart.

To view all of the funding requests by Interior Health for 2020/2021 fiscal year, you can visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website.

