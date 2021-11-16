Interior Logging requests inclusion in old growth forest plans

The Interior Logging Association has asked the province to include its organization when its comes to planning strategy for B.C.’s old growth forests. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Disappointed has been harvested from the Interior Logging Association (ILA) over the recent announcement concerning old growth management in B.C.

The ILA board of directors released a statement asking the province to include the association in old growth strategy.

“The ILA represents both First Nations and non-First Nations contractors and communities across British Columbia, all of which will be adversely affected by this decision,” said the board. “At this time, we respectfully request that the Province of British Columbia take a balanced approach to an old growth strategy and include the ILA, who represent the many women and men who work in the forest industry, support our communities, and are committed to the protection and sustainable stewardship of our resources.

“By engaging with us to find a balanced approach you are showing these people their voices matter in this discussion.”

The government announced early in November plans to defer logging in 2.6 million hectares of old-growth forests, and said they will work with First Nations on the deferral plan as B.C. changes its approach to sustainable forest management.

“Without proper representation of all parties, a real solution that is best for all British Columbians will not be realized,” said the ILA. “The loss of any jobs is unacceptable, and without a proper socio-economic study to fully understand the effects of such a drastic shift in forest policy, the B.C. government will be making policy decisions that are not balanced or fair to all British Columbians.”

The ILA has formally requested Premier John Horgan and all of his members of cabinet to “halt this unbalanced approach to forest policy, and include those who are committed to the industry’s future, community preservation, and sustainable forests.”

forestry