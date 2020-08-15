Interpretive salmon classes at Kingfisher Creek get financial aid

Funds from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program will help raise Shuswap River salmon awareness

Shona Bruce, executive director of the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre dissects a Salmon for a class of schoolchildren. (Julie Fournier/FWCP)

An upcoming project by the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre aims to educate people about the Shuswap River Chinook salmon.

The interpretive project is one of several in the province funded by the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), a partnership between BC Hydro, the provincial government, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders whose aim is to conserve fish and wildlife populations in areas affected by BC Hydro dams.

The FWCP funding totals $5,976.

Read More: Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

Read More: Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

The project at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, which is located east of Enderby along the Shuswap River, is aimed at fostering stewardship of the fragile Shuswap River Chinook salmon population, especially among youth. According to the interpretive centre, the chinook population is declining with decreasing spawner numbers and eggs per female observed.

According to FWCP 700 school students and 100 adults attended the interactive sessions at the interpretive centre. Along with learing about the decline of the Salmon population, they received information about the fish’s importance to the Splatsin people.

The FWCP’s annual grant intake is now open. Grant applications for fish and wildlife projects which align with FWCP’s regional plans are being accepted until Oct. 30. More information is available at www.fwcp.ca.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon