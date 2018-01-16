(courtesy, RCMP)

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

  • Jan. 16, 2018 10:50 a.m.
  • News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to identify an unknown male who is suspected of using stolen credits cards throughout the Vernon area. On Jan. 5 Vernon RCMP received a report of a theft from vehicle that occurred near Marshall Field, where a purse was stolen. Just hours after the theft from vehicle the stolen credit cards were allegedly used at different retailers in Vernon, racking up hundreds of dollars in charges. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a stocky build, facial stubble/short beard and wearing a black hooded sweater and ball cap.

Cst. Kelly Brett says the majority of the reported theft from vehicles have subsequent frauds attached to them, where the stolen credit / debit cards are being used immediately after the thefts occur. Brett says it is important that motorists are not leaving valuables in their vehicles. Theft from motor vehicles are a crime of opportunity adds Brett don’t fall victim to this by making your vehicle an easy target.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your Jan. 16 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees

Crystal Grymaloski volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse disaster response mission in Bangladesh

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

B.C. author collaborates with Shuswap students, First Nations elders

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

Most Read