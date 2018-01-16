Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to identify an unknown male who is suspected of using stolen credits cards throughout the Vernon area. On Jan. 5 Vernon RCMP received a report of a theft from vehicle that occurred near Marshall Field, where a purse was stolen. Just hours after the theft from vehicle the stolen credit cards were allegedly used at different retailers in Vernon, racking up hundreds of dollars in charges. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a stocky build, facial stubble/short beard and wearing a black hooded sweater and ball cap.

Cst. Kelly Brett says the majority of the reported theft from vehicles have subsequent frauds attached to them, where the stolen credit / debit cards are being used immediately after the thefts occur. Brett says it is important that motorists are not leaving valuables in their vehicles. Theft from motor vehicles are a crime of opportunity adds Brett don’t fall victim to this by making your vehicle an easy target.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

