Montreal’s Flying Trapeze Show will be part of the daily festivities at the 119th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong Aug. 29-Sept.2. (Photo submitted)

IPE prepping for sheep thrills

Acrobats, tribute bands, animals, midway…all part of the 119th IPE in Armstrong Aug.29-Sept.2

Acrobats, tribute bands, animals galore.

The 119th Interior Provincial Exhibition, with its “Sheep Thrills at the IPE” as the theme, runs Aug. 29-Sept. 2 in Armstrong.

“Hold onto your sheep skin we have an amazing fair planned for all of you to come and enjoy with your friends and family at the IPE this year,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson.

Here’s some of the new things you can look forward to at the fair this year:

RAM Truck Stage in the Food Court:

There is a great lineup of tribute bands this year.

Eli Williams presents Elvis Presley; Jake Stolz as Alan Jackson; Steve Hillis – Basically Brooks; Abba Family Band; Johnny and June and don’t forget the ever popular and talented Jack Jackson, who will pay tribute to the likes of Merle Haggard and Marty Robbins to name a few. Jackson is a fixture at the IPE.

The Youth Talent Vocal Contest is back again. You can watch the stars of tomorrow perform on the RAM Truck Stage starting at noon on Thursday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 2.

To top off the evening each night on the RAM Truck Stage you won’t want to miss Damien James – Ventriloquist. James is a very talented entertainer who has been featured on several television shows with his ventriloquism, including Comedy at Club 54, Elvira Kurt Adventures in Comedy, Real Life Stories, Final Cut and more. You are in for a great hour of comedy. See Damien every night starting at 9 p.m.

Flying Trapeze Show

New this year is the Flying Trapeze Show, coming from Montreal. You will be amazed by the talent of these young performers. You can see them three times a day during the fair. Make sure you don’t miss it! 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 daily.

3D Altervision Blacklight Experience

Kids World – Altervision 3D Blacklight Experience – This is something totally different. Fun for the whole family to enter the world of 3D. You have to experience it for yourself.

Barn Dance Tent – Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018

Do you have a family treasure that you always wondered what it was worth or find out a bit of the history behind it? Well you can bring in these treasures on Thursday at the Barn Dance Tent and see the Great Canadian Roadshow (like the antique roadshow you see on TV).

They will appraise your item and if you have something really special they might even offer to buy it from you. What should you bring? If you can’t carry it yourself it’s too big. Think paintings, coins, jewellery, china etc. Don’t have a treasure but like to see what others are being offered? Stop by and watch the action.

All the traditional IPE things will be there.

“The IPE is the biggest agricultural fair in BC,” said Paulson. “Come and see the best beef, swine, sheep, goats, horses, 4H, baking, canning, sewing, floral, fruit, hobbies, honey, photography, vegetables, beer, wine, liqueurs, field and seed.”

The Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour will once again be hitting the dirt in Armstrong at the Fair.

Every night there will be non-stop action of thrills and spills from some of the best cowboys and cowgirls.

There will be midway rides, food vendors, marketplace vendors and roving entertainers to make your day very exciting and fulfilled.

“We can’t wait to see EWE at the fair,” joked Paulson! “Tickets are on sale now on our website. Get your rodeo and barn dance tickets before they’re gone. You can also get ride bracelet and gate admission too.”


