Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Irving Oil says a “major incident” happened at its oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., this morning.

The company did not provide details, but numerous photos and videos posted to social media show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery.

One Facebook user living nearby reported feeling a “bed-shaking explosion” at around 10:15 a.m.

Irving says on Twitter that they are “actively assessing the situation” and they will share more information when it becomes available.

Saint John Police tweeted that they were responding to the incident, and asked people to stay away from the area.

