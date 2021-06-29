Saturnina Island is situated off the east coast of Gabriola Island. (Google Maps image)

Saturnina Island is situated off the east coast of Gabriola Island. (Google Maps image)

Island near Nanaimo preserved as park after $4M donation from Lululemon founder

Chip Wilson’s family’s foundation supports three land purchases in the Strait of Georgia

An island off the coast of Gabriola Island will be preserved as parkland thanks to a multimillion-dolllar donation.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s family’s foundation, Wilson 5, pledged $4 million to the B.C. Parks Foundation, which will allow for the purchase of Saturnina Island off Gabriola and will help with the purchase of more than 100 hectares of waterfront land on Lasqueti Island.

The B.C. Parks Foundation said in a press release that the $4-million donation represents the largest single donation it has ever received.

“We stand today with thousands of British Columbians and people from across Canada and around the world who have answered the call to help B.C. Parks Foundation purchase and forever protect sacred, threatened ecosystems such as these islands in the Salish Sea,” said Shannon Wilson, co-founder of the Wilson 5 Foundation, in the release.

Andrew Day, CEO of the B.C. Parks Foundation, thanked the Wilson 5 foundation for supporting a “fast-growing movement to keep Canada’s Pacific coast beautiful.”

The B.C. Parks Foundation revealed that the Wilson 5 foundation was also the benefactor behind the recent matching-donation campaign that led to the preservation of West Ballenas Island near Nanoose Bay.

“It’s important to us to look far into the future and to take action now,” said Chip Wilson in the release. “We feel strongly that this gift to the B.C. Parks Foundation and the people of B.C. will ensure an everlasting opportunity for the next generation and generations to come to enjoy the beauty of these places.”

The parks foundation noted that Saturnina, West Ballenas and Lasqueti islands are all “mainly natural and untouched sanctuaries with pristine beaches, abundant bird and marine life, and rare plants” and part of the coastal Douglas fir ecosystem.

The donation from the Wilson 5 foundation will also support the B.C. Parks Foundation’s Legacy Fund.

RELATED: Community rallies to buy private island off Parksville for parkland


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsNature

Previous story
Vernon councillor shames B.C. cities cancelling Canada Day
Next story
160 people fatally overdosed in May in B.C. as drug toxicity keeps rising

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crash closes Highway 97 near Falkland

O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks said when news broke of the grisly discovery of the 215-plus Indigenous children buried at the site of a former Kamloops residential school and after Victoria announced it was cancelling its Canada Day celebrations, staff had to pause. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Residential school exhibit expedited for Vernon’s Canada Day at ranch

The Furniture Emporium (New and Used), a fixture in downtown Vernon on the corner of 31st Avenue and 34th Street since 1963, is closing permanently as current owner Tom Smith retires. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon furniture store closing out

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor