(Environment Canada handout)

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Snow could be on the way to mountain highways across the province, just in time for Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada is urging travellers to prepare for winter driving due to a “big change in the weather” that could mean the arrival of snow over some mountains beginning Saturday night.

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Chamber hosts Vernon-Monashee all candidates forum

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 2 addition COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Kelowna man injured in Lake Country traffic stop under investigation: police watchdog

The incident took place Sept. 11 on Highway 97 near Lodge Road

Missing Armstrong man found: RCMP

A 42-year-old man reported missing yesterday has been found

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

United Way serves Vernon breakfast for a cause

The annual Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser set for Thursday

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

Most Read