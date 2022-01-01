Shawna White holds her newborn son on New Year’s Day at Victoria General Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Ishmael Grimwood)

UPDATE: It’s a boy! B.C.’s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital

Born at four minutes past midnight and weighs 6 lb 6 0z

B.C.’s first baby of 2022 was born at four minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day in Victoria.

The baby boy was born at the Victoria General Hospital to Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces.

He has no siblings and no name as of yet, although the boy’s dad, Grimwood, told Black Press Media they have a list of names picked out and will decide on one that suits him best in the next few days.

He added that the 27-hour labour went smoothly and that he and White couldn’t be more excited about their newborn son.

The couple resides on Salt Spring Island and ventured to Victoria, where they had planned to give birth, a week before the baby was expected to arrive – just to be safe.

“We’ll be at Victoria General Hospital for a few more days before we head back home where we have everything prepared for the baby,” said Grimwood.

