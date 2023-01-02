Proud parents Jessica and Tim Grimard are happy to introduce Vernon’s first baby of 2023, Hayze Henry Grimard, born Jan. 1 at VJH at 5:12 p.m. Hayze weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces. He’s a younger brother to Luca. (Family photo)

Proud parents Jessica and Tim Grimard are happy to introduce Vernon’s first baby of 2023, Hayze Henry Grimard, born Jan. 1 at VJH at 5:12 p.m. Hayze weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces. He’s a younger brother to Luca. (Family photo)

It’s a boy! – Vernon’s first baby of 2023 arrives at VJH

Hayze Henry Grimard was born at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 1

Vernon’s first baby of 2023 is a boy.

Hayze Henry Grimard was born at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5:12 p.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces.

Proud parents are Jessica and Tim, and Hayze is a younger brother to Luca, age 20 months.

The Grimards would like to thank their midwife, Carrie Sizer, for all her support and help, as well as the great nurses on VJH’s maternity ward.

The first Okanagan baby was born in Penticton, and B.C.’s first child of 2023 came in at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Welcome baby Eleanor! Okanagan’s first baby of 2023 born at Penticton hospital

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Coldstream lake dippers plunge into New Year

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BirthsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke
Next story
May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days

Just Posted

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)
May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days

Hayze Henry Grimard, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces, is Vernon’s first baby of 2023, born at VJH Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5:12 p.m. (Family photo)
It’s a boy! – Vernon’s first baby of 2023 arrives at VJH

Sea Otters in love. (Contributed)
Top 10 fun facts of the year