It’s almost moving day at UBC Okanagan

Hundreds of volunteers ready to help students move into new home on campus

A small army will take over the UBC Okanagan campus on Sunday to help move in more than 1,150 students.

Move-in day will see University Way open to one-way traffic to allow for student access to residences.

More than 200 UBCO Heat student athletes, staff and volunteers will be ready to greet students and help unload vehicles and carry stuff to their new rooms for the school year.

University Way will be closed to vehicles on Sept. 1, by 1 p.m. and students will head to a mandatory meeting with their residence advisors and learn about the expectations and standards of life on campus.

A parent conference will commence at 1:30 p.m. in the gym providing details on the resources available to students on campus. There, parents can also learn what the transition will be like for their students.

As one of North America’s most international campuses, UBCO is home to nearly 10,000 students, some from countries all over the world.

