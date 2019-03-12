It’s not too late to talk to West Kelowna Council about new budget

Residents can still provide feedback via e-mail

Contributed

There is still time to provide input into West Kelowna Council’s 2019 to 2028 Financial Plan.

Council hosted a Feb. 20 Talk Budget open house to gather feedback but residents are still encouraged to provide comments on this year’s budget. Here’s how:

· View the Open House Presentation Panels and the 2019 to 2028 Financial Plan at www.westkelownacity.ca/budget, then email your thoughts to info@westkelownacity.ca

Council proposes a 3.88 per cent tax increase in 2019 to build reserves, keep pace with inflation and address the need to modernize infrastructure and services. If approved, a 3.88 per cent increase would add $68.78 to the annual property taxes charged to the typical West Kelowna house, valued at $550,000.

READ MORE: Chance for residents to talk with West Kelowna Council about budget

Council is also debating the implementation of a franchise fee on utility companies. West Kelowna is the only municipality in B.C. that does not have a franchise fee. Council’s deliberations have been weighing the fact that the fee would be passed onto consumers against the need to use the collected funds to build capital reserves.

Council has decided an increase is necessary because, the city must ensure that adequate funding is available to upgrade or replace existing, aging infrastructure and equipment. These costs are covered by capital and equipment reserves. The city must also keep pace with rising market costs for goods and services.

The city also receives continuous requests from residents for increased service. West Kelowna Council is adding staff in specific areas to reduce wait times, increase bylaw enforcement, add policing and improve services.

READ MORE: West Kelowna to hire eight more firefighters

In addition, eight new career firefighters will be added to West Kelowna Fire Rescue to address a critical resource shortage. Firefighters in West Kelowna work considerable amounts of overtime, double time and extended tours of duty to ensure that the community’s fire stations are staffed as per the Collective Agreement and legislated requirements. The critical staffing shortage led to one brown out (temporary closing of a fire hall for one shift) in 2018 which is a safety issue for the community.

The move will ensure that minimum staffing of the community’s fire halls will be accommodated without overtime or extended tours of duty. Westbank First Nation contributes to the costs of West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one
Next story
Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Just Posted

Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

Council votes unanimously to raze existing structures at Kin Race Track; ball diamonds will stay

Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Eight-week program will start later in March

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Most Read