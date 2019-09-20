‘It’s strictly business’ at Vernon Chamber’s Godfather-themed gala

The 35th annual Greater Vernon Chamber of Business Excellence Awards to be held in October

The 35th annual Greater Vernon Chamber of Business Excellence Awards gala is slated for Oct. 18.

The Godfather-themed gala, to be held at the Vernon Lodge Hotel, is a night you can’t refuse.

Businesses from the area will be recognized for their hard work, creativity and successes.

Dinner will be served, prizes won and silent auction items will be bid on. However, the chamber is seeking additional items to auction off. Proceeds of the auction, organized by Vernon Women in Business, will go towards a scholarship.

Those with a service or product they can donate can contact the chamber at 250-545-0771.

The event will commence at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the Greater Vernon Chamber website.

