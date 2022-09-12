(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

The cooler temperatures mark an end to the hot August and September experienced by the Interior

The Okanagan will soon enter fall, also known as soup season.

Sweater weather seems to have began late last week, marking the end of the unseasonably-warm August and part of September.

Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada’s Okanagan meteorologist, said that he welcomes the rainy weather. He explained that the area needs the precipitation and hopes that it will help to control the forest fires in the area.

The Okanagan is clouded by smoke from fires in surrounding areas, notably blazes in Washington and the Keremeos wildfire.

A special air quality statement has been issued for the region, due to the widespread smoke.

Lundquist can’t say for certain if the rain will help to clear the smoke, but hopes that a change in wind direction later this week will offer some reprieve.

The moisture drizzling down over the region originates from Hurricane Kay, the storm that hit Mexico and Southern California. Lundquist said that getting rain in the Interior that comes from a hurricane is quite rare.

The wet weather will cover the Okanagan until the end of the workweek, said Lundquist.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to impact the region intermittently, clearing on Sept. 15.

READ MORE: Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherNews and WeatherOkanaganShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP
Next story
Creston, Nelson have worst air quality in B.C.

Just Posted

Active Living Centre conceptual design of the lobby.
Schools open doors to Vernon referendum information

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

Why We Write: Poets of Vernon producer and OC English Professor Hannah Calder (left) discusses writing with Lake Country poet Sharon Thesen, who stars in the documentary film. (Photo/Okanagan College)
Okanagan College Vernon campus to celebrate writers and fine artists

Cherryville Days returns Saturday, Sept. 17, with a day of fun beginning with a parade at 12 p.m. from the Emporium to Hanson Park. (Greta Cooper file photo)
Cherryville Days offers loads of fun