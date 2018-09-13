J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

J50, the ailing orca that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by Ken Balcomb, head of the Center for Whale Research, in Washington state.

Her last known sighting was Friday, Sept. 7. The Center for Whale Research has had a vessel on the water for the past three days, searching for J50, without any sightings. All other members of her family (i.e. J16s) have been spotted during these outings.

J50, a four-year-old orca, had been suffering from parasitic worms. Officials had been injecting J50 with broad-spectrum antibiotics, by way of dart gun, in hopes of bringing the ailing orca back to health.

WATCH: J50 injected with antibiotics

With the loss of J50, the total number of southern resident killer whales now stands at 74.

More to come…

2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

