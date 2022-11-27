Update: Multiple crashes closes Hwy 5

3:45 p.m.
Multiple crashes has closed the Coquihalla- Highway 5 in both directions on Sunday afternoon but the snowy mountain pass is expected to re-open shortly.
DriveBC is reporting that the highway is expected to re-open at 4 p.m.
⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy5 is closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents. Expected reopening time for both directions is 4:00 pm.
ℹ️ Northbound: https://t.co/4huQCDl1DC
ℹ️ Southbound: https://t.co/gY0hYsUpF0
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2022
Expect major delays if the mountain roads do re-open. The visibility on the Connector has been almost non-existent all day.
—————————————————-
10:30 a.m.
Highway 5 closed following a vehicle incident between Othello Rd and Merritt this morning.
DriveBC says the incident involves a jackknifed semi at Larson Hill.
Assessments are underway.
Crossing Larson exit, southbound highway 5, looks like it is open now pic.twitter.com/5An6Eabcvk
— Baljinder Singh Ubhi (@Ubhicanada) November 27, 2022
No word yet on when the highway will reopen.
READ MORE: Worst we’ve seen in 50 years: Coquihalla