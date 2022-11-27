A screenshot from a DriveBC highway camera of Highway 5 at Larson Hill on Nov. 27, 2022. (DriveBC)

Update: Multiple crashes closes Hwy 5

The Coquihalla is estimated to be re-opening at 4 p.m.

  • Nov. 27, 2022 10:20 a.m.
3:45 p.m.

Multiple crashes has closed the Coquihalla- Highway 5 in both directions on Sunday afternoon but the snowy mountain pass is expected to re-open shortly.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is expected to re-open at 4 p.m.

Expect major delays if the mountain roads do re-open. The visibility on the Connector has been almost non-existent all day.

10:30 a.m.

Highway 5 closed following a vehicle incident between Othello Rd and Merritt this morning.

DriveBC says the incident involves a jackknifed semi at Larson Hill.

Assessments are underway.

No word yet on when the highway will reopen.

READ MORE: Worst we’ve seen in 50 years: Coquihalla

