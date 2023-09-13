(Pixabay photo) Westjet is adding direct flights from Kelowna to Las Vegas for the first time since 2020. (Westjet)

(Pixabay photo) Westjet is adding direct flights from Kelowna to Las Vegas for the first time since 2020. (Westjet)

Jackpot: Westjet offering flights Kelowna to Las Vegas once again

It’s the first time the direct flight has been offered since 2020

Viva Las Vegas!

For the first time since 2020, WestJet is offering direct flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) to Las Vegas.

“WestJet is proud to add yet another transborder connection to our winter schedule, between Kelowna and Las Vegas, as we continue to provide guests across Canada with even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter,” said WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill.

Starting Dec. 15, directing flights will be leaving from Kelowna to Las Vegas twice a week, leaving at 8 a.m. Additionally, direct flights from Vegas to Kelowna will also be twice a week, departing at 1:05 p.m.

“WestJet’s unwavering commitment to our region exemplifies the power of partnership in fostering our economic position,” said YLW Chief Executive Officer Sam Samaddar. “With WestJet’s ambitious growth strategy taking flight, we eagerly anticipate the benefits it will bring, strengthening our ties and ensuring YLW continues to be the Okanagan’s link to the world.”

The airline is also adding direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona twice a week.

READ MORE: “Let’s Get Swifty” drag show sweeps into the Okanagan

READ MORE: ‘It totally saved my life’: Lake Country man becomes jiu-jitsu world champion

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportKelownaLas VegasOkanaganWestJet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Information sessions held ahead of referendum on Summerland pool
Next story
Dike reports to province showed repair needs for years before 2021 floods: FOI

Just Posted

Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)
Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane cruises up Vernon highway

The red areas on this map represent areas of British Columbia under Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas are under Drought Level 5, the most severe condditions in the province. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)
Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

Vernon’s Shanda Hill is nearing the completion of the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland. (Facebook photo)
Finish line in sight for Vernon ultra athlete

Mayors Christine Fraser of Spallumcheen (left) and Joe Cramer of Armstrong (right) offer congratulations to 2023 Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Gail Salter at a special event for her and past winners of the honour Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Armstrong Legion. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Tea celebrates Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizens of the Year

Pop-up banner image