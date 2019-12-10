RCMP officers have secured the site and are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning in the Village Green Hotel parking lot. (Cory Bialecki - Vernon Morning Star file)

Jail time for North Okanagan break and enter

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

A man arrested in connection with a February shooting in Vernon that left one man dead will serve more than three years in jail.

Clayton Alan Williams, 28, was arrested following a targeted break in on Feb. 8, 2019. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of a break-and-enter in progress in a Lavington residence around 1 a.m. and shots were fired.

One occupant of the home sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was charged with seven counts including two of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, and single counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, pointing a firearm, use of firearm in committing an indictable offence, unlawfully discharging a firearm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence.

Five weapons charges were stayed.

Williams was sentenced to 46 months in prison Monday Dec. 9, 2019, and received a lifetime firearm prohibition.

Around 30 minutes after the break in, a man was fatally shot near the Village Green Hotel and the police believe the two incidents are linked.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers have currently secured and are investigating multiple crime scenes and believe that the two incidents may be related at this time,” RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett said Feb. 8, 2019.

Williams did not face any additional charges. Black Press has reached out to RCMP for an update on that case.

READ MORE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

READ MORE: Accused Vernon shooter going to trial

Previous story
UPDATE: Stranger who offered kids candy turns himself in, ‘no nefarious intentions’ say RCMP
Next story
South Okanagan elderly accident victim ‘a tough customer’

Just Posted

Jail time for North Okanagan break and enter

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

Vernon ‘cartoon band-aid lady’ turns 100

Betty Ladyman used to hand out band-aids with cartoons to kids getting needles at VJH or lab

Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Vernon cowboy captures world championship buckle

Jaret Cooper, 16, from VSS, wins novice saddle bronc event at Junior World Finals rodeo in Las Vegas

Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Bargain Bin, run by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, donates $40,000 to VJH Foundation

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

Time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends in Penticton

The B.C.-based country band will be joined by additional musicians at Penticton’s Elk’s Lodge

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

South Okanagan elderly accident victim ‘a tough customer’

Penticton Fire Department crews rescue elderly man who rolled his ATV down an embankment

LETTER: No one wins with private care

Dear Editor, Day’s team argues that the public health-care system is a… Continue reading

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

LETTER: Keep bucks in the community

Shop Local! Start Now!! Here are some recent experiences which show how… Continue reading

Letter: Population growth is the problem

Dear Editor: In response to letters from Robert T. Rock of Mission… Continue reading

Most Read