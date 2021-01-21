The Salmon Arm health area saw 36 new COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. (BCCDC Image)

The Salmon Arm health area saw 36 new COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. (BCCDC Image)

January COVID case numbers in Salmon Arm area already exceed 2020 total

Live data suggests Salmon Arm area saw 53 reported COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3 and 16.

The Salmon Arm area has experienced more COVID-19 cases already in 2021 than it did for all of 2020.

According to recently released BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the Salmon Arm local health area has had 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between the beginning of the year and Jan. 16.

Only 52 cases were recorded in the area for all of 2020.

The local health area, which also includes Sicamous and the surrounding rural areas, saw 36 new cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. From Jan. 3 to 9, 17 cases were reported.

Read More: Greater effort encouraged to help curb COVID-19 at North Okangan-Shuswap schools

Read More: Covid funding helps Salmon Arm city council reduce tax increase for 2021

Although Jan. 10 to 16 saw Salmon Arm’s sharpest rise in new cases yet, the trend elsewhere is reversing with fewer new cases in Vernon, Enderby and Penticton compared to the previous week. The Kamloops and Kelowna areas both saw slightly more new cases than the previous week.

Because BCCDC must use what it calls live data, it’s not possible to get a precise number. For instance, cases with missing address information or those from out of province aren’t mapped. Also, not all infected individuals may have been tested and reported.

A BCCDC map with an updated total number of cases is released monthly, while data on new reported cases is presented each week.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse suspended after using Tensor bandage to trap long-term care patient in room
Next story
South Okanagan COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

Just Posted

While each person has different reasons for becoming homeless, a UBCO study shows they learn through their interactions with different services to perform ‘as homeless’ based on the expectations of service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

One participant in the study said ‘It is about looking homeless, but not too homeless’

A dirty white Dodge Ram similiar to this one was reportedly stolen and then involved in a hit and run on Highway 97 in Lake Country Jan. 16. (Contributed)
Stolen truck that rammed car in Lake Country sought

Man in his 30s seen driving white Dodge Ram

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan prepares to administer a COVID-19 test at the Juneau International Airport. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
New COVID-19 cases down 40% in Vernon area: BC CDC

BC Centre of Disease Control reports 59 new cases for local health area; Armstrong sees slight rise

Student binders await pick up in front of South Canoe Elementary school on Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2020. It was announced on Friday, Jan. 16, that the school would closed for up to two weeks after cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among members of the school community. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Greater effort encouraged to help curb COVID-19 at North Okangan-Shuswap schools

North Okanagan Shuswap Teachers Association president says teachers reeling from recent exposures

Seven Black Locust trees at Okanagan Centre Park and Museum will need to be removed after sustaining damage in the Jan. 13, 2021, windstorm. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
Wind-damaged trees to come down in Lake Country park

District to make future improvements to picnic area, plant new trees

The BC SPCA is adapting its fundraising after cancelling events due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
BC SPCA gets creative with fundraising as pandemic continues

The non-profit’s in-person fundraising events all had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

City of West Kelowna mowing services have been moved in house, saving the city from a potential quarter-million dollar increase in costs. (Pixabay)
West Kelowna cuts mowing contract, saves over $200k

Since forming in 2007, the City of West Kelowna has been contracting out their mowing services

Copper Mountain Mine is Princeton’s largest employer, with approximately 460 workers. Spotlight file photo.
Princeton Copper Mountain Mine worker tests positive for COVID

Town’s largest employer stresses its commitment to safe practices

Grounded WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers unfazed as WestJet returns Boeing 737 Max to service on Vancouver flight

After a lengthy review process, Transport Canada cleared the plane to return to Canadian airspace

The top part of the fossil burrow, seen from the side, with feathery lines from the disturbance of the soil – thought to be caused by the worm pulling prey into the burrow. (Paleoenvironntal Sediment Laboratory/National Taiwan University)
PHOTOS: SFU researchers find evidence of ‘giant’ predatory worms on ocean floor

Fossils found the prove the existence of an ancient Taiwanese worm as long as two metres

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
South Okanagan COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

Oliver and Osoyoos saw the most significant drop in cases Jan. 10 to 16

The Salmon Arm health area saw 36 new COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. (BCCDC Image)
January COVID case numbers in Salmon Arm area already exceed 2020 total

Live data suggests Salmon Arm area saw 53 reported COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3 and 16.

RCMP officers provide policing for 63 B.C. municipalities under a provincial formula based on population. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. communities warned of upcoming RCMP unionization costs

Starting salaries for city police officers are 30% higher

When his snowmobile was disabled the man planned to spend the night in his cabin and snow shoe home in the morning. Black Press File Photo.
Snowmobiler found safe after Princeton GSAR takes a midnight ride

He was expected home for dinner at 5:30 p.m and his wife reported he was overdue at approximately 10 p.m.

Most Read