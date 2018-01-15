Jaws of life used to extricate injured motorist

A collision took place on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park late Monday afternoon.

Members of the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit and the Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Ambulance work to extricate and care for a person involved in a collision on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park on Monday afternoon. Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle collision on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park and the Salmon Arm Golf Course late this afternoon.

As of 4:15 p.m. traffic is currently being routed through the area in a single-lane alternating pattern.

The Salmon Arm Rescue Unit is on scene and the jaws of life were used to extricate a person from a truck with a canopy which is lying tipped on its side on the shoulder of the road.

A senior man was removed from the heavily damaged truck and is being loaded into a waiting ambulance. A witness said the truck was attempting to turn into the mobile home park when the collision took place.

Another compact SUV is damaged at the scene.

More to come as information becomes available.

