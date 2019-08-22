Jaws of Life used to rescue driver in Lumby crash

Single-vehicle MVI causes traffic delays on Highway 6

A single-vehicle accident caused some delays on Highway 6 in Lumby Thursday afternoon.

DriveBC reports that the highway was closed briefly and then reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Industrial Avenue and McInnes Road for 2.3 kilometres.

“The jaws of life were used to extricate the person,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

The lone occupant was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

