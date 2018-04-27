Auctioneer Kevin Rothwell asks for a big bid at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Gala & Charity Auction Saturday night at the Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre. Emcee Nicola Dent looks on. Rob and Corrie Bauml share a laugh at the annual event supporting three local charities. Visit vernonmorningstar.com for the full story (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

JCI Gala unmasks big dollars

The theme was 'A Phantoms Masquerade' and many wore some kind of a mask.

The theme was ‘A Phantoms Masquerade’ and at least one-third of the full house at the Vernon Lodge & Conference Saturday wore some kind of a mask.

They also raised a lot of money (total amount is not in yet) for the Junior Chamber International (JCI), an organization for entrepreneurs aged 19-40.

The Vernon chapter is giving proceeds from their ninth-annual Gala and Charity Auction to three local groups: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Vernon Women’s Transition House Society and the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club — Teen Junction.

Mike Mezynski and Cera Brown were co-chairs of the event which saw JCI members sell scores of $25 red balloons offering major prizes such as airfare vouchers, gas cards and jewellery.

“This evening, not only do we celebrate the power of community, we also have the opportunity to give back to three important charities in our community,” said Mezynski.

JCI Vernon has in the past been involved in the Funtastic Sports Society, Alternate Gift Fair, Lawns Days of Summer, Helping Hands Program and Good Citizen of the Year.

Nixon Wenger LLP served as the title sponsor of the gala, while The Morning Star was among the media sponsors.

The main course included chicken cordon bleu stuffed with honey ham and smoked gouda, served with oven roast baby potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Patrons were given fun money to play at the upstairs casino, while Feet First performed in the main ballroom for dancing.

Kevin Rothwell ran the live auction which saw various packages such as hotel stays, theatre tickets and restaurant gift cards.

