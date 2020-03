Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle incident Wednesday evening

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle incident, Wednesday evening, at Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street, where a Jeep is flipped on its roof.

The driver of the Jeep was extricated by fire crews and subsequently sent to hospital.

The other driver sustained minor injuries. according to RCMP.

Traffic is slow in the area.

READ MORE: Coquihalla opens after semi crash near Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.