Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has handed in his resignation.

In a late Wednesday morning tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump thank Sessions for his service and wished him well.

Matthew G. Whitaker, Session’s Chief of Staff, has been appointed as an interim replacement.

News of the embattled attorney general’s resignation did not come as a surprise, after Trump repeatedly harangued Sessions on Twitter over the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon among cities receiving new conservation officer

Just Posted

Vernon actress up for Joey Award

Ariel Klim is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Short Film for her work in Crimson and Blue

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Vernon among cities receiving new conservation officer

20 B.C. Conservation Service Officers sworn in last spring now have jobs, including one in Vernon

Project near Lumby receives more cash

Early Years Centre, being built on site of Okanagan Waldorf School, gets another $250,000

Lumby Firetruck restoration project a huge success

The newly-restored truck is set participate in the 2018 Santa Claus Parade in Lumby.

Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

Four bears trapped in B.C. small town and destroyed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Coldstream farm pigs receive major certification

Pigs at Grassy Gnome Acres now Certified Animal Welfare Approved

Kalamalka Lakers lock up North Zone crown

Senior AA girls volleyball playdowns at Kal

Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

Under 12 ringette play at Royal LePage Place

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

Post-secondary institute receives $160,000, announced during Apprenticeship Recognition Week

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

Most Read