Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

It will be a busy weekend in Penticton as the Peach City Beach Cruise brings in tourists and one of the largest convention’s for Jehovah’s Witnesses will have an anticipated attendance of 3,500 people.

Organizers of the convention, with the theme Love Never Fails, is one of the largest global conventions in 2019.

READ MORE: Top classic car show cruises back to Penticton

“We have congregations from Kelowna south and into the east and west Kootenay’s that come to this special convention. We also quite often have returning missionaries,” said Paul Andersen, local spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witness. “It has definitely been a challenge getting reservations for dinner. We love the hotels here in Penticton and it is a great city to work with. We have great experiences with the hoteliers and easily fill the rooms they allocate for us. The convention has a big economic impact to this area.”

The convention runs from June 21 to 23 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It is part of a global series of three-day conventions.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” said Andersen. “Local Jehovah’s Witnesses get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses and the community here in Penticton is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants, hotels and popular tourist destinations.”

The Peach City Beach Cruise anticipates there will be 850 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom cars coming to Penticton this weekend.

Organizer Wood said the beach cruise is considered one of Western Canada’s premier car shows.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of
Next story
‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Just Posted

Vernon paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

PHOTOS: VSS grad tradition continues

Students gathered for celebratory photoshoot on the steps of the Vernon courthouse June 20

Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

It’s down to the last straw

Columnist Glenn Mitchell is working on his recycling habits

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Inaugural KidSport tournament aims to raise $20,000

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

$25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport

KF Aerospace to build 50,000 square foot facility across from YLW celebrating aviation industry

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

Most Read