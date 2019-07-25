Jody Wilson Raybould’s book on reconciliation to be released Sept. 20

It urges Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to build on the momentum of the reconciliation journey

A book by former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will be released on Sept. 20, according to her publisher.

The book, which is titled From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada, will be released by Purich Books — part of the University of British Columbia Press.

They say in a news release that it’s a timely, forthright, impassioned and optimistic book for all Canadians.

It urges Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to build on the momentum of the reconciliation journey or risk losing progress.

Wilson-Raybould is now an Independent MP for Vancouver Granville and has served as a B.C. Regional Chief, in addition to her roles as minister of justice and attorney general for Canada.

Purich Books says Wilson-Raybould, also known by her Kwak’wala name of Puglaas, draws on her speeches and other writings for the book.

READ MORE: Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who’s a law professor at Allard Law School at UBC and the director of the Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, calls the book a must-read.

“Puglaas shares a clear understanding of where we have come from, the issues we must address, and the pathways to a transformed future,” she said in a statement.

“Having witnessed her remarkable courage and capacity as Canada’s attorney general and her determination to do what is right without succumbing to unrelenting political pressure, Puglaas stands tall among Canadians as a person for whom truth, thoughtfulness, and principle are not mere words – but values to sustain a different kind of policy and politics.”

Wilson-Raybould served as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled her to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January.

She later revealed she thought the decision to move her out of Justice was motivated by her refusal to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. She ultimately resigned from cabinet.

Trudeau denied any wrongdoing but conceded there was an “erosion of trust” between his office and Wilson-Raybould.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report
Next story
Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

Just Posted

Vernon Super Senior in B.C. golf title hunt

Brian Wadsworth tied for second in division, six shots behind leader, going into final round

Vernon Chamber calls Employer Health Tax into question

The high-level roundtable saw attention and scrutiny directed at the Employer Health Tax on Tuesday

Crossing Vernon intersection like playing Russion Roulette

LETTER: Highway 6 and Pottery Road deserves attention

Thrash Wrestling back in Vernon ring

Table, ladders and chair main event sure to draw crowd to Schubert Centre Friday

Construction of Vernon development to begin this month

The Highlands of East Hill is to be a 20-acre housing development at 901 39th Ave

New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store has officially opened for business on Thursday

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Most Read