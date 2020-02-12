B.C. Premier John Horgan and Cheryl Casimer of the B.C. First Nations Summit executive take part in the sixth annual conference of the B.C. cabinet and Indigenous leaders, Vancouver, Nov. 5, 2019. Horgan says his work to heal historic divisions will continue. (B.C. government)

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

There have been many large protests at the B.C. legislature, some of which Premier John Horgan was part of in his younger days, but Tuesday’s siege was unacceptable, Horgan said Wednesday.

The anti-Coastal Gaslink demonstration was much smaller than others arranged by teachers and others to make demands on the B.C. government, but it turned into a siege to keep everyone out with intimidation and ridicule, Horgan told reporters Wednesday. He described a group of legislature interns who faced a wall of yelling protesters on their first day on the job.

“They were shaken, absolutely. Intimidated, in some cases dragged up the stairs to get into the building,” Horgan said. “They did not sign on to be intimidated, ridiculed and jostled as they tried to do their jobs.”

The speech was marred by hundreds of loud, chanting protesters rejecting reconciliation, a natural gas pipeline across northern B.C. and Canada itself as a colonial invader to the province. Students and other supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal Gaslink pipeline surrounded the legislature, blocking MLAs, staff and reporters from entering Tuesday.

The ceremonial arrival and inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin was cancelled, as protesters backing blockades near Smithers plan the latest of a series of rallies to coincide with the speech.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham was among those turned away by protesters as she tried to enter the building, one of several MLAs who decided to stay away for the first day of a session that is scheduled to last until the end of May.

more to come…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds provide millions to cut plastic waste in food packaging, construction
Next story
Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Just Posted

North Okanagan Shoppers raise funds for Vernon cancer centre

Three Shoppers Drug Mart locations raised more than $8,800 for McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre

Choir pulls at Vernon and Salmon Arm heart strings

14-voice women’s Ancora Ensemble present Heartsongs

Vernon’s own Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Caetani - the Prince who gave it all up to move to Canada with his family

Dance steps up performance on Vernon stage

Shay Keubler’s Epilogos a dynamic, technically and visually stunning dance theatre

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Okanagan man donates $50k to hospital in memory of wife

Tony and Gisela Jukic’s story is that of a harrowing escape from Slovenia during post-war Europe.

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

B.C. cub that woke early from hibernation taken to sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Most Read