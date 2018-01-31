Jennifer Jones gives the thumbs up after winning the Ford Hot Rocks event that earned her team $15,000 and Penticton’s Arlene Kolundzic a two-year lease on a Ford Escape SE. Mark Brett/Western News

Jones curls hot shots at Scotties to earn lease on SUV for Penticton woman

A Penticton woman can enjoy that new car smell for the next 24 months

To say Penticton’s Arlene Kolundzic was at a loss for words after finding out she would be driving a 2018 Ford Escape SE rent free for the next two years is an understatement.

“I am just, I can’t believe that I’m, just in awe,” she stammered as she stood beside the shiny brown vehicle under the glare of the TV lights on the first day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the South Okanagan Events Centre. “I just really can’t believe that this has happened.”

Nearby were members of the Team Manitoba curling team, who were responsible for Kolundzic getting to enjoy that new car smell for the next 24 months.

She and three other fans from the Okanagan Valley, Cathy Thompson of Oliver, Ray Turner of Kelowna and Blaine Lodomez of Penticton were paired with the four finalists after Friday’s opening round of the Ford Hot Shots competition.

The other three people received a $500 donation to the charity of their choice and the winning Jones team pocketed $15,000 for their efforts.

“I was really expecting to come out and be a runner up, not a winner,” said Kolundzic, whose husband is in a wheelchair and who often helps other elderly people with walkers and wheelchairs and does errands and provides a personal taxi service. “This will be a perfect vehicle for that too.”

She was also particularly pleased of her pairing with the Manitoba rink after they earned a berth in the finals.

“I was just so happy when I found out last night (Friday)” said Kolundzic. “I’ve been following her (Jones) all along and after last night I thought I might have a chance.”

The Hot Shots event had a different format this time around from the previous 23 years.

Related: Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Instead of an individual, it was a team competition and rather than the top scorer getting a lease on a Ford vehicle it was changed to a cash prize for the curlers.

Each team member contributed points on four shots designed by Curling Canada.

That included shooters trying to replicate Northern Ontario skip Al Hackner’s famous shot at the 1985 Brier, a challenging, round-the-horn triple take out, a straight raise tap and a drag-effect double take out to earn points.

After the ice dust settled, it was Manitoba finishing on top with 57 points, 10 more than runner up Alberta. Nova Scotia was third with 44 and New Brunswick, which was first after the first round with 43 points, wound up with 36 points.

In the final it was lead Dawn McEwen of Manitoba was the top point-getter with 18 out of a possible 20, that included scoring perfect fives on three of her shots.

Third Shannon Birchard added 17 points of her own with second Jill Officer and Jones rounding out the scoring for the winners.

Previous story
One too many close calls
Next story
UPDATED: Man found safe

Just Posted

Magic evening raises firefighting funds

Silver Star Dreamweavers’ special evening of magic raises $16,000

One too many close calls

Tow truck crews fed up with dangers caused by irresponsible drivers.

UPDATED: Man found safe

UPDATED: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7 a.m.: The Vernon RCMP is pleased to… Continue reading

IH gives Greater Vernon water plan clean bill of health

Compliance with provincial water standards achieved

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Jones curls hot shots at Scotties to earn lease on SUV for Penticton woman

A Penticton woman can enjoy that new car smell for the next 24 months

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Most Read