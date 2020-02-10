Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alta, on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Peterson`s family says the controversial Toronto author and professor is recovering from an addiction to benzodiazepine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help guru and made headlines opposing a bill to give rights to trans people

The daughter of controversial Canadian author Jordan Peterson says her father is recovering in Russia from “physical dependence” to anti-anxiety medication.

Mikhaila Peterson says in a YouTube video that her father had been prescribed a low dose of Benzodiazepine a few years ago following a severe autoimmune reaction to food.

She says the dose was increased after his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April, and he’s been suffering from dependency to the psychoactive drug for the last eight months.

The 28-year-old says her father went to Russia for an emergency medical detox after several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals.

Mikhaila says her father’s health is now improving after a four-week stint in an intensive care unit, but he still has a long way to full recovery.

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help guru who earlier made headlines because of his opposition to Bill C-16, which extends legal rights to transgender people in Canada.

READ MORE: Cineplex Langley one of two B.C. theatres to screen Jordan Peterson documentary

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

Just Posted

Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial begins on March 2 and is expected to take up to eight weeks

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Limited visibility, fog on Vernon highways

Motorists urged to use headlights, drive to conditions

Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with rescue mission Friday night

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

RCMP investigating alleged road rage incident in Oliver

Suspect described as mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, dark hair in dark pickup truck.

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents diamond jubilee concert

Event on Feb. 8 a side-by-side concert with Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Snowmobiler rescued after spending night in Graystokes Provincial Park

The snowmobiler went missing around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near Kelowna

Most Read