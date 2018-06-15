Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman was arrested Friday, after a federal judge revoked his house arrest.

The Associated Press is reporting that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Manafort into custody after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

More to come.

Paul Manafort departs Federal District Court after a hearing, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

