Jump at the pump for Vernon motorists

Fuel prices vary from 126.1 to 145.9 in area

A Vernon gas station’s marquee may be an indication that fuel prices are ready to jump.

Petro Canada on 25th Avenue and 43rd Street is pumping at 145.9 a litre Wednesday afternoon, jumping about 19 cents from this morning.

Meanwhile, the Super Save across the street is still selling at 126.1, according to GasBuddy.

Centex, Husky, Mobil and other stations are reporting about the same — for now.

Stations in Lake Country are hovering between the 136.9 and 145.9 level, similar to pumps in Kelowna.

