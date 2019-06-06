June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Weekend warriors may experience some unfavourable weather while travelling the Okanagan Connector through Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning calling for a late-season snow over highways.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Flurries are expected above the 1,300-1,500m elevation mark as a cold upper trough moves through the province.

The forecast calls for about two to five centimetres of the white stuff overnight through Friday morning on most southern highway passes.

The Okanagan Connector could see up to 10 cm of snowfall.

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 may also get between two to five cm.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the advisory warns.

Environment Canada said the precipitation will change to rain on Friday as the airmass begins to warm.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

Previous story
West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare
Next story
Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

Just Posted

Lumby days returns

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

Most Read