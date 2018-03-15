JUNO nominee to perform in Kelowna

Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. for JUNO Week

Sample a taste of JUNO week with a special performance in the Central Okanagan.

In preparation for JUNO Week 2018, the Let’s Hear It! – JUNO host committee wanted to ensure the JUNO experience was broadened and could be shared by all British Columbians.

Extending the spirit of the Let’s Hear It! LIVE festival happening in downtown Vancouver, they are taking the show on the road to both Kelowna and Victoria, on the Wednesday and Thursday of JUNO Week.

In Kelowna, Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Performers include previous JUNO winner and 2018 nominee, DJ Shub, East Vancouver’s The Boom Booms, Vancouver’s Little Destroyer, supported by Vernon local Andrew Allen as the opening act.

Tickets are $15 and available online.

The full listing of events, along with the events calendar of the 2018 JUNO Host Committee @letshearitbc (#LetsHearItBC).

The 47th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2018 will be hosted in Vancouver from March 19 through March 25 culminating in The JUNO Awards Sunday, March 25, at Rogers Arena, broadcast live nationwide 5 p.m. For more information about the JUNO Awards, visit www.junoawards.ca.

