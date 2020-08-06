FILE – Mr. Mikes in Langford, B.C. (Black Press Media file)

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

The premier said he was “very disappointed” to hear of abuse being directed at servers at a restaurant in his Langford riding.

Premier John Horgan was asked about the incident at a Thursday (Aug. 6) press conference. It stemmed from a Facebook post by Mr. Mikes on Wednesday – that has since been taken down – where the restaurant said guests became belligerent when asked to follow COVID-19 policies.

The restaurant said the guests came in a large group that was above the six-person per table limit set by the province.

“Although we made accommodations to have them split into two tables … these guests then proceeded to verbally attack our two young hosts to the point of tears.”

The restaurant asked anyone who “cannot be compassionate or understanding to this new way the hospitality industry is operating at a time like, please stay home.”

Horgan said employees across the restaurant industry are doing their best to let British Columbians share a meal in a safe way.

He said the incident overshadowed the kindness shown by most of the province during the pandemic.

“To have idiots come in and be idiots is quite frankly not acceptable,” he said. “It’s not acceptable to abuse people when you’re going out to have a meal … people are just being stupid.”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan
Next story
Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Just Posted

WATCH: Lavington man chains himself to tree as crews clear space for child care centre

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

Tacos added to Vernon food truck lineup

Mi Taqueria Mexican Cantina opened Aug. 5 at the Village Green Hotel parking lot

Vernon police search for owner of lost iPhone

Concerned citizen turns phone into RCMP

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

Here are Vernon’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes

Two intersections top the list with 28 crashes apiece

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

As CERB winds down, labour group asks Liberals to rethink EI

The government estimates four million people will be moved onto EI after CERB ends

Highway 3 closed south of Princeton after vehicle incident

There is currently no detour, Drive BC stated, but crews are on scene

South Okanagan sees increase in real estate activity

More single family homes sold at higher prices when compared with a year ago

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Search crews en route to vehicle over Coquihalla Highway embankment

Incident on northbound side of highway near Great Bear Snowshed: SAR

Fire causes significant damage to West Kelowna home

The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Most Read