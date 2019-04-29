‘Just strolling in front of our house’: South Okanagan residents spot black bears

Penticton resident Colleen Naef spotted this black bear outside her home on Gordon Place Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Colleen Naef)

Black bears have been making appearances around Penticton in recent days.

On Sunday afternoon, a skinny bear surprised Colleen Naef when she looked out the window of her home on Gordon Place.

“It spotted me when I took the photo from the front door,” she said. “It didn’t seem to mind there were people in the area.”

READ MORE: Bears about to wake up around the Okanagan

The bear rummaged around in the neighbour’s frontyard for 20 minutes before it took off toward the orchard, she said.

While she said she cleans her recycled cans to prevent attracting bears, the next morning her bin was knocked over, scratched and the lid was mangled, she said.

“We’re up the hill, so fairly close to the wild areas. I don’t want to be too judgmental about them,” she said.

“They’re just looking for food. If you make it easy for them, they’re going to hang around.”

A post in the Penticton Facebook page from Chynna-Jayde Feltmate‎ on April 27 said her husband saw a bear climbing a tree near South Main Street.

B.C. Conservation said now that spring has arrived, Penticton residents should be aware that their outdoor activities could attract bears.

READ MORE: B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness

Conservation officers have posted tips on social media on how stay safe in bear country, and reminded residents to scare them away with an air or car horn.