Margaret Trudeau is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Justin Trudeau says mom Margaret Trudeau is recovering after apartment fire

Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau today and she’s ‘doing fine’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s spoken with his mother after she was sent to hospital following a fire at her Montreal apartment late Monday.

Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau today and she’s “doing fine.”

The prime minister thanked first responders for their work and said he was thinking of others in the building who were forced flee the blaze just before midnight.

A woman was taken to hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation, according to a spokesman for the local ambulance service, who didn’t name Trudeau as the victim.

Three families were forced from their homes by the fire which required the intervention of several dozen firefighters from the Montreal fire department.

The building on Docteur-Penfield Avenue is not far from the Montreal General Hospital.

Neither the extent of damages to the building nor the cause of the fire had been determined, but officials were still examining the scene this morning.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic
Next story
Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Just Posted

North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

Museum’s Isolate + Create site drawing variety of posts

COVID-19 leaves B.C. residents struggling to cope

Demand for mental health information and resources soars

Vernon art gallery creates online connection

Latest in UBCO lecture series with Andreas Rutkauskas

City approves $225K to beef up parking meters in Vernon

350 paid parking meters are currently unusable after targeted by thieves

COVID-19: Paid parking not enforced in Vernon for 2 more weeks at least

In response to the novel coronavirus, free metered parking extended for now

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

Central Okanagan vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets

An animal COVID-19 test at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital costs about $200

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

Grizzly bear relocated from small island off B.C. coast shot dead in self-defence

Mali, the bear rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self-defence

Princeton RCMP track down border crosser under Quarantine Act

A man who crossed the Canada-U.S. border at Blaine, Wash., was intercepted… Continue reading

Most Read