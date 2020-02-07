Mike Burkinshaw - Facebook

Juvenile cougar euthanized after stalking Kelowna residents

Warning: This story contains images that might be disturbing to some readers

An emaciated juvenile cougar was euthanized in the Joe Rich area of Kelowna on Thursday after it allegedly was stalking residents.

According to Conservation Officer Terry Myroniuk, several reports were filed this week regarding close encounters with a cougar in the area.

“A resident came across the cougar in her yard and while trying to get away from it, she fell. She said that the cougar appeared as if it was going to pounce and she had to use a shovel to strike the cat to get away,” explained Myroniuk.

In another instance it’s believed the same cougar stalked a different resident outside a shed and hissed at the man. The cougar would not leave the property so the resident called conservation services.

“This is not normal behaviour for cougars and this animal was underweight, showing signs of aggression to humans and would not be able to be rehabilitated,” said Myroniuk. “I don’t think this cat would have survived the winter.”

The female cat had also eaten one Joe Rich resident’s ducks.

