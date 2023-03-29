Kal Beach Pier upgrade being floated

The potential new pier will cost up to $500,000, according to the District of Coldstream

Kal Beach Pier is one of the most recognizable tourist attractions in the Okanagan, being featured in several promotional adverts (Kalamalkalake Photo).

The District of Coldstream has put the plans in motion for a new pier on Kal Beach.

On a Monday, March 27 meeting, council authorized administration prepare a request for proposal (RFP) for the rehabilitation or replacement of the pier, so long as the funds do not exceed $500,000. The monies will be taken out of the Gas Reserve Fund.

The pier has “at most a five year life span,” according to a report from the District of Coldstream. It was severely damaged in 2017, causing a two-year closure, due to flooding. The pier could be completely replaced with steel piles and new wooden decking, although Mayor Ruth Hoyte has also broached the idea of having a floating pier. The RFP will look to assess all these options and put together the best plan of action.

Council also allowed second and third readings to the 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw, which includes an 8.4 per cent property tax hike, which was recommended by administration.

The 8.4 per cent equates to approximately $122 a year on the average single-family home in Coldstream.

“High inflation, police contract increases, union agreement and exempt staff wage adjustments, debt renewals, reserve projections, a service level adjustment for the new Community Hall, etc. have all put pressure on the budget,” said director of financial administration Jeremy Sundin, stating that 2023 will be a challenging year on the municipal budget.

A bylaw to establish fees for the rental and use of District owned facilities was also adopted. The facilities include the Coldstream main hall and meeting room, with rental rates ranging from $1,130 to $228 for full day usage.

