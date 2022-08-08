Beachgoers relax in the sun at Kal Lake Beach in Coldstream on July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

Kal Beach plan up for public input in Greater Vernon

Coldstream seeking resident and visitor suggestions for area

The public’s help is needed to draw up plans for a popular stretch of waterfront.

The District of Coldstream is developing a Head of the Lake Plan for the non-residential lands surrounding Kal Beach, between Pumphouse Beach and Kalavista Boat Launch.

As part of the first phase of the project, the District is inviting residents and community members to share their feedback and ideas for the future of the Kal Beach area.

Residents, visitors and those living in the surrounding areas have until Aug. 31 to fill out a survey at arcg.is/0nqPaW.

Pop-up engagement activities are also planned at Kal Beach on Friday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.

“The Head of the Lake Plan will be our tool for determining how to make improvements to Kal Beach and the adjacent area,” said Mayor Jim Garlick. “We need residents’ participation and feedback in order to carry this out. Master Plans are about listening and co-creating a vision to build a great community together.”

The District is looking to better understand what residents want to see in this area now and in the future, including what currently works well, what needs improvement, and how to enhance the area in the future. The community’s feedback will be used as a starting point for developing policy and plans for the Head of the Lake Plan.

beaches

 

