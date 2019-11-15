Kal Lake boat restrictions surveyed

Coldstream lakefront owners and lake users split

Survey says Coldstream residents are divided over boating restrictions on Kalamalka Lake.

The District of Coldstream recently sent out 244 surveys (131 of which were returned) to lakefront owners and lake users asking several questions about activities on the lake.

“We asked if they would be in favour of any restrictions on the motorized boat use on the north end,” Mayor Jim Garlick said. “What we found was a split.”

There were 48 respondents in favour of restrictions, while 47 were not.

Yet, a few more people were in favour of speed limits at the north end of the lake — 53 per cent in favour; 42 against.

Coldstream currently has a 75-metre zone along the shore with an eight kilometre speed limit between Westkal and Kinloch.

“Usually lakes in B.C. are only a 30-metre zone and in the Coldstream area its a slower limit,” Garlick said.

Meanwhile, a large percentage said their property is impacted by boat wakes — 59 per cent — 35 property owners reported they were not affected.

Fifty-one per cent were in favour of corridors for motorized watercraft to use to get to the preferred boating area, while 45 per cent were not.

Residents were also asked about what kind of activities they used the lake for.

Swimming, paddleboarding, motorized boating and canoeing or rowing made up the largest numbers, followed by fishing and sailing.

With paddleboarding being such a popular water sport, Coldstream is working with the Regional District of North Okanagan to create a marked water trail for paddling, and other non-motorized watercraft.

READ MORE: Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

READ MORE: RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Just Posted

Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Interior Health is urging residents using or considering using drugs to reconsider… Continue reading

Kal Lake boat restrictions surveyed

Coldstream lakefront owners and lake users split

Thieves strike Armstrong seniors home

‘What kind of waste of skin steals from seniors?’: residence caretaker

Smelly situation sniffed out at Vernon courthouse

Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

Petition opposes speed increase on Vernon’s Commonage Road

A speed limit increase on Commonage Road is a clear safety concern: resident

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Central Okanagan

Brittany McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Salmon Arm RCMP say budget cuts won’t impact service

Police force, facing $10.7-million budget shortfall, says it won’t compromise public safety

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

Most Read