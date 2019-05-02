(Photo submitted.)

Kal Lake water source back on

The turbidity in the water has returned to normal conditions.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has confirmed that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on today, Thursday, May 2, as the turbidity in the water has returned to normal conditions.

The decision to turn the Kalamalka Lake water source back on was based on reduced turbidity and good ultra violet disinfection levels. Greater Vernon Water is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources; the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.

Staff continue to monitor water quality and will notify customers of any changes.

For further information, please contact 250-550-3700 or visit our website at www.rdno.ca.

