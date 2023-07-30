Kal Rotary goes back to black

Kal Rotary’s dream auction, in its 39th year, will go back to black to raise fund for local initiatives. (Contributed)

The Kalamalka Rotary Club is ready to present an evening of elegance, excitement and philanthropy.

The 39th annual dream auction, a not-to-be-missed live event, will transport you to a world of enchantment under the the theme of Back to Black.

“Our live events have always been legendary. We can’t wait to witness the incredible support and camaraderie of our community,” said dream auction chair Brian Reid. “Including our generous business donors, sponsors, and the enthusiastic attendees who make the dream auction the biggest fundraising event in Vernon each year.”

The rotary auction has been a staple in the community for 38 years, raising over $4.4 million, which has been invested in various local and and international projects.

“”We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of this community, and we know we can count on them once again,” said Kal Rotary president Tom Lewis. “It is through the generosity of others that we can make a meaningful impact on numerous non-profit organizations.”

The Back to Black event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18. Early bird tickets will be available for $225 per person, starting Aug. 1. Ticket prices will increase on Sept. 1.

For more information, visit kalrotary.ca.

READ MORE: Overall crime decreased in Vernon last year but arson, assault with weapon rose

READ MORE: Alberta fraudster reprimanded for using investors’ money to buy house in Vernon

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Rotary